Comparison of Transcat Inc. (TRNS) and Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat Inc. 24 1.15 N/A 0.93 26.12 Dynasil Corporation of America 1 0.44 N/A 0.15 6.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Transcat Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America. Dynasil Corporation of America seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Transcat Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Transcat Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Dynasil Corporation of America, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Transcat Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7% Dynasil Corporation of America 0.00% 12.2% 8.3%

Risk & Volatility

Transcat Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dynasil Corporation of America’s 0.33 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Transcat Inc. are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Dynasil Corporation of America’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Transcat Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Transcat Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America are owned by institutional investors at 62.9% and 4.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Transcat Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dynasil Corporation of America has 30.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcat Inc. 1.55% 1.94% -0.62% 8.52% 46.73% 27.29% Dynasil Corporation of America -2.88% -11.4% 6.32% -12.17% -24.63% 13.48%

For the past year Transcat Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Summary

Transcat Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Dynasil Corporation of America.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturerÂ’s representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.