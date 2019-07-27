Comparison of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) have been rivals in the Information & Delivery Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tradeweb Markets Inc. 43 15.26 N/A 0.72 59.15 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 114 3.49 N/A 4.22 28.58

Table 1 demonstrates Tradeweb Markets Inc. and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tradeweb Markets Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Tradeweb Markets Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tradeweb Markets Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 42.9% 14.8%

Analyst Ratings

Tradeweb Markets Inc. and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tradeweb Markets Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a -12.81% downside potential and an average price target of $42. Competitively the average price target of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is $130, which is potential -3.27% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Tradeweb Markets Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares and 88.1% of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tradeweb Markets Inc. 6.47% 0.33% 0% 0% 0% 18.6% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. 4.21% 7.29% 20.96% 12.54% 3.98% 25.35%

For the past year Tradeweb Markets Inc. has weaker performance than Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Tradeweb Markets Inc.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clientsÂ’ transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. Its Global Technology and Operations segment offers computerized real-time transaction processing services that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, settlement, reference data, reconciliations, and accounting; multi-currency solutions to support real-time global trading; and managed services solutions, which comprise securities clearing, record-keeping, and custody-related functions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.