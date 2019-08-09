Comparison of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Both Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 101 1.60 N/A 4.38 24.84 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 0.82 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tractor Supply Company and Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that Tractor Supply Company is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tractor Supply Company and Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 5 2.83 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Tractor Supply Company’s upside potential is 6.56% at a $115.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tractor Supply Company and Takung Art Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 0.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 47.1% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company had bullish trend while Takung Art Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Tractor Supply Company beats Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.