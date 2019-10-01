Comparison of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,055,888,223.55% -132.9% -75.9% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 367.40% at a $2 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 46.35% respectively. About 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.