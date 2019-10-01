Comparison of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

This is a contrast between TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,046,159,968.17% -132.9% -75.9% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 347.43% at a $2 consensus price target. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus price target and a 113.61% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.