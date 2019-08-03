Comparison of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 20.52 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.39 shows that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 246.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 89% respectively. About 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.