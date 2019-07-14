Comparison of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.84 N/A -0.46 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 14 0.99 N/A 0.83 15.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has TPI Composites Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TPI Composites Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 1 2.50

TPI Composites Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.40% and an $35 average price target. Meanwhile, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 33.69%. Based on the data shown earlier, TPI Composites Inc. is looking more favorable than Gates Industrial Corporation plc, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1% are TPI Composites Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -9.91% -24.29% -28.42% -11.92% -14.88% -8.3% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.93% -20.55% -19.71% -12.44% -16.83% -2.19%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc has weaker performance than TPI Composites Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats TPI Composites Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.