Comparison of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

As Diversified Machinery companies, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.52 N/A -0.46 0.00 3M Company 188 2.84 N/A 9.37 18.65

In table 1 we can see TPI Composites Inc. and 3M Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TPI Composites Inc. and 3M Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TPI Composites Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, 3M Company has 2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. 3M Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TPI Composites Inc. and 3M Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13

TPI Composites Inc. has a 65.56% upside potential and an average price target of $30. 3M Company on the other hand boasts of a $178.13 average price target and a 12.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TPI Composites Inc. is looking more favorable than 3M Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of TPI Composites Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of 3M Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of TPI Composites Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are 3M Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -3.47% 1.71% -16.71% -13.67% -14.91% 4.03% 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. has 4.03% stronger performance while 3M Company has -8.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors 3M Company beats TPI Composites Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.