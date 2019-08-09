Comparison of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

We will be contrasting the differences between TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.60 N/A 1.70 11.65 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 18 9.65 N/A 1.54 12.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is $18, which is potential -5.36% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares and 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares. 0.1% are TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97%

For the past year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.