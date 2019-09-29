Comparison of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 41.60M 0.14 71.67 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 405,063,291.14% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares and 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.