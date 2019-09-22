Comparison of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Since TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Holdings Corp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of CF Finance Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.