Comparison of TowneBank (TOWN) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 27 3.49 N/A 1.96 14.36 The Community Financial Corporation 31 3.19 N/A 2.73 11.91

Table 1 highlights TowneBank and The Community Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Community Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TowneBank. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TowneBank’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TowneBank and The Community Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.08 beta means TowneBank’s volatility is 8.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. The Community Financial Corporation’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

TowneBank and The Community Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00 The Community Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.78% for TowneBank with average target price of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TowneBank and The Community Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.2% and 33.3%. 7.5% are TowneBank’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of The Community Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49% The Community Financial Corporation 1.18% -3.04% 7.01% 9.16% -5.22% 11.25%

For the past year TowneBank has stronger performance than The Community Financial Corporation

Summary

TowneBank beats The Community Financial Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.