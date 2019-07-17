Comparison of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|-0.2%
|2.52%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.83%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|-0.65%
|0.51%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.12%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.