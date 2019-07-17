Comparison of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited -0.2% 2.52% 0% 0% 0% 2.83% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.