Comparison of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 6.77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has stronger performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.