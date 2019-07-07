Comparison of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

As Conglomerates companies, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 6 0.07 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 69.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 2% are Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited -0.2% 2.52% 0% 0% 0% 2.83% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.