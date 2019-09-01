Comparison of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 92.5% respectively. Insiders owned 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.