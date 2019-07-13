Comparison of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 436.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 44.57% respectively. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited -0.2% 2.52% 0% 0% 0% 2.83% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 0.7% 3.08% 0% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.