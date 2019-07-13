Comparison of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|436.96
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 44.57% respectively. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|-0.2%
|2.52%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.83%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.5%
|0.7%
|3.08%
|0%
|0%
|2.55%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.