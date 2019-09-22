Comparison of Total System Services Inc. (TSS) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF)

Both Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services Inc. 117 5.75 N/A 3.27 41.57 China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.43 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Total System Services Inc. and China Rapid Finance Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Total System Services Inc. and China Rapid Finance Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3%

Analyst Ratings

Total System Services Inc. and China Rapid Finance Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 China Rapid Finance Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.96% for Total System Services Inc. with average target price of $124.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Total System Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of China Rapid Finance Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Total System Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96% China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84%

For the past year Total System Services Inc. has 66.96% stronger performance while China Rapid Finance Limited has -57.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Total System Services Inc. beats China Rapid Finance Limited.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.