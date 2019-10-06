Comparison of TOTAL S.A. (TOT) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP)

Since TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) are part of the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOTAL S.A. 51 20.98 2.48B 4.34 11.92 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 60 3.84 343.12M 6.96 9.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TOTAL S.A. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TOTAL S.A. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TOTAL S.A. is presently more expensive than China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOTAL S.A. 4,884,774,473.11% 0% 0% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 575,608,119.44% 5.4% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

TOTAL S.A.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s 53.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TOTAL S.A. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. TOTAL S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TOTAL S.A. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 5% respectively. TOTAL S.A.’s share held by insiders are 8.3%. Competitively, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has 76.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TOTAL S.A. -3.76% -7.66% -5.91% -4.49% -19.48% -0.84% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation -2.12% -6.23% -15.57% -24.01% -32.71% -9.11%

For the past year TOTAL S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Summary

TOTAL S.A. beats on 8 of the 13 factors China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries; gas activities, including purchase, sale, and shipping of liquefied natural gas (LNG); and trading of liquefied petroleum gas. This segment is also involved in the storage and transportation of natural gas; and generation and trading of power. The Refining & Chemicals segment refines petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins; and specialty chemicals comprising elastomer processing. It is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products, including aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations. TOTAL S.A. also develops renewable energies with a focus on solar and biomass. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 11,518 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.