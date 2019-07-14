Comparison of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|13.71
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 25.17% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
