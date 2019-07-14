Comparison of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.71 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 25.17% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.