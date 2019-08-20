Comparison of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 50 11.24 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Hamilton Lane Incorporated has an average price target of $60, with potential upside of 7.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 87.7%. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.