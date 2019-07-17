Comparison of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|61.04
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
