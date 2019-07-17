Comparison of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.04 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.