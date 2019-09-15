Comparison of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|15.02
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 6.36%. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
