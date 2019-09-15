Comparison of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 15.02 N/A 0.33 39.48

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 6.36%. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.