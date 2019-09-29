Comparison of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 29 0.00 6.81M 2.26 13.87

Demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 23,645,833.33% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares and 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.