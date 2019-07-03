Comparison of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.32 N/A -0.90 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A 1.33 19.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.43% respectively. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 83.88%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.