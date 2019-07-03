Comparison of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|31.32
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.29
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.43% respectively. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 83.88%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.