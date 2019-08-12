Comparison of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

This is a contrast between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|27.89
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.80
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders owned roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
