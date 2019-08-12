Comparison of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

This is a contrast between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 27.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.80 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.