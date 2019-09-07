Comparison of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|30.41
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.92
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
Demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 83.88%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
