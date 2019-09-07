Comparison of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 30.41 N/A -0.90 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.92 N/A 1.39 11.54

Demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 83.88%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.