Comparison of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 27.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28.35%. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.