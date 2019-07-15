Comparison of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|32.61
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|12
|14.68
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.36% respectively. Insiders owned 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
