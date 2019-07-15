Comparison of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.61 N/A -0.90 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.68 N/A 0.33 38.71

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.36% respectively. Insiders owned 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.