Comparison of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.23
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
