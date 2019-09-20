Comparison of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.