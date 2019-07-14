Comparison of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.71 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.