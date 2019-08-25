Comparison of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Lazard Ltd 36 1.38 N/A 3.09 12.54

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.69% and 68.4%. 0.12% are Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while Lazard Ltd has 6.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.