Comparison of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.