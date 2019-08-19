Comparison of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.52% respectively. Competitively, 13.39% are Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.89%
|2.51%
|5.59%
|0%
|3.87%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
