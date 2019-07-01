Comparison of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares and 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|-0.21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.21%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.35%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.8%
For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.