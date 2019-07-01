Comparison of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares and 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.21% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.