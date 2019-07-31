Comparison of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU)

Since Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. shares and 2.35% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.32% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.21% DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 1.5% 1.6% 0% 0% 1.5%

For the past year Tortoise Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units had bullish trend.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.