Comparison of TORM plc (TRMD) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TORM plc
|8
|0.92
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|11
|0.70
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TORM plc and Capital Product Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 represents TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TORM plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|-20.8%
|-12.8%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both TORM plc and Capital Product Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TORM plc
|-1.4%
|-26.65%
|37.37%
|5.81%
|0%
|43.62%
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|1.41%
|10.49%
|5.9%
|33.53%
|-4.74%
|39.92%
For the past year TORM plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital Product Partners L.P.
Summary
TORM plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Capital Product Partners L.P.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.