Comparison of TORM plc (TRMD) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM plc 8 0.92 N/A -0.17 0.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 11 0.70 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TORM plc and Capital Product Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TORM plc and Capital Product Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62% Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92%

For the past year TORM plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Summary

TORM plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Capital Product Partners L.P.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.