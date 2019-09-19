Comparison of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 82.95 N/A -0.08 0.00 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.89 shows that Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s 3.18 beta is the reason why it is 218.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 137.50% at a $2.85 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 72.9% respectively. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.38%. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 12.24% -22.01% -88.12% -85.88% -95.78% -83.01%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has 151.64% stronger performance while Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has -83.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.