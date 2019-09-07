Comparison of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 84.85 N/A -0.08 0.00 Antero Resources Corporation 7 0.21 N/A 1.87 2.47

In table 1 we can see Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Antero Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Antero Resources Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1% Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Antero Resources Corporation’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Antero Resources Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. and Antero Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 161.47% and an $2.85 consensus price target. Competitively Antero Resources Corporation has a consensus price target of $9.75, with potential upside of 176.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Antero Resources Corporation looks more robust than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Antero Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 35.38% are Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.3% of Antero Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64% Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91%

For the past year Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Antero Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Antero Resources Corporation beats Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.