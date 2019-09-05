Comparison of TopBuild Corp. (BLD) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild Corp. 77 1.23 N/A 4.15 19.57 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 11 0.20 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has TopBuild Corp. and Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild Corp. 0.00% 13.6% 5.9% Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

TopBuild Corp. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Competitively, Armstrong Flooring Inc. is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.11 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TopBuild Corp. Its rival Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TopBuild Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TopBuild Corp. and Armstrong Flooring Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TopBuild Corp.’s average target price is $87.5, while its potential downside is -5.24%. On the other hand, Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s potential upside is 23.84% and its average target price is $8. The results provided earlier shows that Armstrong Flooring Inc. appears more favorable than TopBuild Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.36% of TopBuild Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.9% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TopBuild Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TopBuild Corp. -0.05% 0.14% 13.95% 62.32% 8.81% 80.29% Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39%

For the past year TopBuild Corp. has 80.29% stronger performance while Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors TopBuild Corp. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.