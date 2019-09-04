Comparison of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.64 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.47 beta means Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volatility is 47.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 28.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was more bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.