Comparison of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

As Biotechnology companies, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Orgenesis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Orgenesis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 4.2%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.77%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.