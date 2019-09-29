Comparison of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,143,171,806.17% -161.4% -141.9% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 474,000,000.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average price target and a 356.07% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 33.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was more bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.