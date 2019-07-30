Comparison of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Genprex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Genprex Inc. is 22.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.8. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 14.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Genprex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.