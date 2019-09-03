Comparison of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.