Comparison of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.30
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Risk and Volatility
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.77%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
