Comparison of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

We are comparing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.91 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 1.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival FibroGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 55.95% and its average price target is $65.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 67.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.