Comparison of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

As Biotechnology companies, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.23 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility and Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.47. Dermira Inc. on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Dermira Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 166.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. About 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.