Comparison of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 25.17M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,181,007,579.14% -161.4% -141.9% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,652,590,335.22% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.