Comparison of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 61.31 N/A -2.76 0.00

Demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.47 beta means Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s volatility is 47.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 26.98% and its average target price is $56.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.