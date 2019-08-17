Comparison of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP)

As Residential Construction businesses, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers Inc. 37 0.68 N/A 4.94 7.28 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 3 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Toll Brothers Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 7.4% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 0 0 0 0.00

Toll Brothers Inc. has a consensus target price of $36.5, and a 3.63% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of Toll Brothers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.74% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A are owned by institutional investors. Toll Brothers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Toll Brothers Inc. 1.96% -2.68% -5.74% 0.7% 2.27% 9.23% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 3% 2.15% -7.21% -31.33% -57.08% 23.6%

For the past year Toll Brothers Inc. was less bullish than Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A.

Summary

Toll Brothers Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs that are associated with various master planned communities; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers in 19 states in the United States. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.